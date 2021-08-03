Hushpuppi: EFCC Breaks Silence on Advising Mompha to Keep Low Profile

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday, denied advising Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, to keep a low profile.

The anti-graft agency stated this in a statement released through its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

Recall that Mompha in a video claimed that someone from the agency told him to maintain a low profile following the arrest of his friend, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Uwujaren, however, noted that Mompha is being tried for money laundering in Lagos.

The statement read, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission wishes to dissociate itself from claims by Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, currently circulating in the social media, that he was advised by the Commission to maintain a low profile in the wake of the indictment of his friend, Abbas Ramon alias Hushpuppi in a $1.1m international fraud conspiracy by US Law enforcement.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.