Hushpuppi

Hushpuppi Has a Case to Answer – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode Abass better known as Hushpuppi is being investigated by the agency over alleged cyber crimes.

Nigeria’s anti-crime body stated this in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday where it explained that the agency has “grisly details of his money laundering transactions.”

“Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has considerable cases of cyber crimes being investigated by the EFCC,” the commission said.

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.”

The EFCC said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tracing victims of Hushpuppi’s alleged fraudulent transactions.

“Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated,” the agency explained.

Featured Image Credit: @hushpuppi/Instagram

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
EFCCFBIHushpuppiRamoni Igbalode Abass

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Ajimobi’s Family Debunks Death Rumours as ex-Senator Battles to Stay Alive

Ajimobi’s Family Debunks Death Rumours as ex-Senator Battles to Stay Alive

News
  • 19 Jun
  • 0
Hushpuppi Has a Case to Answer – EFCC

Hushpuppi Has a Case to Answer – EFCC

News
  • 19 Jun
  • 0
‘Invictus Obi’ Pleads Guilty to $11m Fraud in US, Could be Jailed for 20 Years

‘Invictus Obi’ Pleads Guilty to $11m Fraud in US, Could be Jailed for 20 Years

News
  • 18 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top