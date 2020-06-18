Hushpuppi Has a Case to Answer – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode Abass better known as Hushpuppi is being investigated by the agency over alleged cyber crimes.

Nigeria’s anti-crime body stated this in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday where it explained that the agency has “grisly details of his money laundering transactions.”

“Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has considerable cases of cyber crimes being investigated by the EFCC,” the commission said.

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.”

The EFCC said it is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in tracing victims of Hushpuppi’s alleged fraudulent transactions.

“Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated,” the agency explained.

