I Am Being Victimised For Shutting Down Arts, Crafts Village – Runsewe

Share Pin 0 Shares

Barely 24-hours after a court ruling that sentenced him to prison for contempt of court, Director General of the National Council for Arts And Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe says he is being victimised for shutting down Arts and Crafts village.

The NCAC boss disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

He insisted that his current travails are linked to his refusal to relinquish the Arts and Crafts village located in the Central Business District, Abuja to ‘interested persons.’

He added that the property was shut down because it was being used as a drug den and hideout for criminals.

He disclosed further that the Nigerian Police has since ordered that it should be reopened.

He, however, refused to entertain further questions on the court order committing him to prison for contempt of court.

The Arts and Crafts village valued at N9.8 billion.

Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday sentenced Runsewe, to prison.

Justice Okeke made the order while ruling on a motion drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Limited against the Minister of the FCT; Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA); DG of NCAC, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, as the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

In the motion, the claimant sought an order of the court committing Runsewe to prison for contempt of court order made on December 15, 2017.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.