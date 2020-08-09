I am Not Against Any Candidate, I Stand With Edo People – Oba of Benin

Oba of Benin, the Ewuare N’Ogidgan II, says the Palace does not meddle into partisan politics and has no special candidate when it comes to who will become governor of Edo State.

The revered monarch stated this on Saturday when he received the All Progressives Congress’ candidate for the forthcoming election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other governors elected under the platform of APC.

The entourage visited the Oba at his Palace in Benin City, Edo State, during the flag-off of the party’s governorship campaign in the state.

While praying for the APC’s candidate, Oba Ewuare, said the Palace of the Oba of Benin does not choose any side when it comes to politics, but can only go with the will of the Edo people.

“I want to stress that no matter what anybody might think, we will remain non-partisan because we are expected as we are perceived by our people, because of the expectations of our people, and because of the laid down rules and guidelines of our ancestors, we must be a father to everybody.

“We are not expected to lean either way to this or to that, to anybody, because we see every candidate as our children, so we pray for everybody. We can’t lean towards a particular candidate, however, only God and our ancestors, know the mind of man,” Oba Ewuare stated.

He, however, noted that the Palace has not been happy with the recent events in the state and he advised that everyone should pray for a peaceful election in Edo State.

“There is nothing as powerful as prayers. As you go about your campaign, go about it peacefully and without bitterness,” the Oba of Benin told members of the APC present at his palace on Saturday.

The Oba advised all players in the Edo political scene to avoid conflict as they go about their political campaigns, stressing that the Palace is not against any candidate and that when the people have chosen their leader via the ballot box, then it is only customary that he as king will pray for the chosen one so that the governor may succeed in office.

