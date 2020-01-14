I Can’t Wait for Another Project, Says Hanan Buhari

Share Pin 0 Shares

Hanan, one of the daughters of Dictator Muhammadu Buhari, says she is anticipating another of her personal projects after the initial one that caused backlash.

Hanan, a first-class graduate of photography from a UK university, recently flew to Bauchi state for a private engagement using the presidential jet.

She was said to have been invited to a durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, emir of Bauchi, and while there, she documented the event and other tourist attractions in the state.

Many Nigerians had said such trips would increase the maintenance cost of the aircraft in the presidential fleet. N8.5 billion was set aside for maintenance of the presidential fleet in the 2020 budget.

While defending her, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had said there is nothing wrong with the trip and that the president’s family is entitled to use the presidential aircraft.

He added that the office of the national security adviser (NSA) — overseeing the presidential air fleet — was informed of Hanan’s private engagement.

Amid the backlash, Aisha, wife of the president, posted a video of Hanan’s work on the social media including Twitter and Instagram.

Replying to an Instagram user who commented on Aisha’s post, Hanan said she could not wait for her next project.

The user with the name @Rukkayahsdiary had commented: “It is so beautiful Hanan Buhari. Your love for culture is what makes your culture unique and beautiful. Telling our story our own way. Masha Allah Tabaraka Allah. I’m excited and looking forward to the next one.”

She also thanked a number of other Instagram users who commended the work.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.