I Have No Case To Answer, Says Maina

Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that he had no case to answer in the allegations levied against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina, who told Justice Okon Abang shortly after the EFCC, through its counsel, Farouk Abdullah, closed its case, said he would be filing a no-case submission.

The former pension reformed boss, through his lawyer, Anayo Adibe, made his intention known after Adibe cross examined the ninth prosecution witness (PW9), Rouqquaya Ibrahim, an EFCC investigator.

Maina is facing 12-counts bordering on money laundering up to the tune of N2 billion, he had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Justice Abang had, on Nov. 18, ordered Maina’s arrest following his refusal to appear in court since Sept. 29 when his case resumed.

Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), who stood as his surety, was remanded in prison custody, on Nov. 23, but was later granted bail five days after on the grounds of good conduct.

Maina was, however, produced in court on Dec. 4 by security operatives after he was arrested in Nigeria Republic and extradited to Nigeria.

Adibe at the Wednesday’s proceeding told the court about the intention of his client to file a no-case application in accordance with Sections 302 and 303 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

He argued that the evidence tendered by the prosecution was insufficient to justify the trial of his client.

The lawyer, who asked for a period of 30 days to file the application, said to the best of his knowledge, there was no specific period stipulated in ACJA 2015 to file the motion.

He also said that there was no provision that allowed him to file a written address in support of the no-case submission.

In his ruling, Justice Abang held that it was Maina’s legal right, independent decision and his choice to present a no-case submission.

“The prosecution have closed their case today. It is for the defendant to open his defence.

“The defendant has elected to argue or present a no-case submission,” he said. According to him, the court cannot question his decision.

He, however, noted that Adibe said there was no provision in ACJA that allowed him to file a written address in support of the application and no provision that limited him to filing a formal application.

The judge, then, ordered the parties to address the court orally. Hé adjourned the matter until Dec. 10 for the defendant to argue his no-case submission and for the prosecution to respond to same orally.

