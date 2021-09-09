I Have Seen Enough That Justifies Uzodinma’s Integrity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has seen enough to account for the good deeds of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Buhari stated this on Thursday during his visit to Imo State where he commissioned projects carried out by the “Shared Prosperity Administration”.

The president said he is fascinated by the Imo State leader’s strides even in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

“I have seen enough that justifies his [Uzodinma] integrity in making sure that he is working very hard to make sure that you get the structures necessary.

“I am very impressed by what he has done because I have gone through the same problems at the centre,” Buhari said.

He assured Imo residents that his government will keep encouraging the state within the provisions of the constitution.

While in Imo, President Buhari commissioned a balloon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage (Chukwuka Nwoha), Naze Road, and Nekede/Ihiagwa Road.

Other projects he commissioned were the newly-built Exco Chambers within the Government House known as the Douglas House and the Egbeada Bypass (Amakohia).

He is also expected to be a part of a town hall meeting with leaders from the South-East extraction.

