I Killed Lucky Igbinedion’s Mother With a Stool – House Help

A twenty five-year-old female house help, Dominion Okoro, on Tuesday narrated how in the early hours of December 2nd, she murdered Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, 85, by using a stool to hit her head.

Okoro, a native of Calabar, Cross River state, was employed a year and three months before the alleged crime.

While being paraded at the Edo state police headquarters in Benin-city, Okoro disclosed that she made away with N100,000, a wristwatch and jewelry from the residence of the Igbinedions at the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin-city.

She said, “I killed mama (Madam Maria Igbinedion) in other to take her money. She did not offend me. While she was sleeping on her bed around 12:01 a.m. on December 2, 2021, I used a stool to hit her on the head while she was shouting for help; the gate man was the only person around but did not hear the shout, so mama later died.

“I waited till 4 a.m. on December 2, 2021, before leaving the house with mama’s N100,000, wristwatch, and jewelry. I escaped to Cross River State, but I was later arrested by the police.”

The deceased, who is the mother of former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, was buried in Benin-city on December 10 after a funeral service at St. Augustine Catholic Church in the Edo state capital.

The prime suspect (Dominion’s) elder sister, Patience, was arrested by the police before Dominion was later apprehended and moved to Benin for thorough investigation.

Patience Okoro said neither she nor their parents in Cross River state knew anything about the crime committed by Dominion.

Speaking also, the Edo state Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, revealed that it took time, efforts and money to arrest Dominion, with no fewer than 20 persons first nabbed, before the prime suspect (Dominion) was arrested, as she confessed to committing the crime.

He noted that being a state crime, the suspects in the murder of Igbinedion would soon be charged to court, after a thorough investigation, with Dominion being specially worked on and he earlier interrogated her more than three times, stressing that to every crime, there would be parties.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.