I Pray That God Will Call Daddy Freeze Into Ministry – Pastor Nicolas Felix

New York based General Overseer of Miracle Center International (MCI), Dr. Nicolas Felix has said that he is praying to God to call controversial on-air personality Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze into ministry to have a taste of what it feels like to be a pastor.

In a Facebook post last Thursday, Felix who ran for the office of Nigerian president in 2019 and emerged in the third position, decried the consistent attacks by Daddy Freeze on prominent Nigerian pastors including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) – one of the world’s largest churches.

“For years now that Anti-Christ called Daddy Freeze has been insulting our fathers in the faith including my spiritual father Daddy E.A. Adeboye and people celebrated him including Christians, but just one warning that was given to him and everyone now is speaking against Bishop David Oyedepo. Well if you are not a Christian I don’t have any problem with you because I don’t expect you to understand fully even though as Nigerians we are very cultured and respectful to our Elders regardless of your faith. However if you are a Christian and you go about insulting men and women of God, you have missed it greatly and I encourage you to trace your step back and repent. To everyone of you who knows how to insult Pastors including Daddy Freeze my prayer is that God himself will call you into the ministry so you will have a taste of what it means to be a Pastor. Pastoral job is the hardest job, I know because I am a Pastor, I am also a CEO of 5 companies and I am also in politics so I know exactly what I am talking about. #Pray4Pastorsanddontinsultthem“, Felix said.

Felix’s admonishment comes in the wake of controversy that trailed a viral video of Daddy Freeze attacking Bishop David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners Chapel. Freeze had in the video he made two years ago, criticised Oyedepo’s teaching, calling him a “bald-headed fowl”. The video however, resurfaced this year and generated negative comments against Freeze.

It also provoked reactions from several Nigerian pastors including some of Oyedepo’s spiritual protégés like Pastor David Ibiyeomie and Pastor Paul Enenche who lashed back at the radio presenter for his abusive remarks.

Ibiyeomie called him a “bastard.”

But in a volte-face on Saturday, Daddy Freeze who is also the convener of Free the Sheeple Movement and Leader of the Free Nation in Christ apologised to Oyedepo, saying he had no intention to disrespect the revered cleric.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a video I released two years and seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

