I Quit Being APC Member After 2019 Election -Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, One of the Presidential media aide has denied before the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Committee that she is not a member of the All Progressives Congress.

She, however, admitted swearing an oath at an Abuja Federal High Court that she was a member of the APC.

She nevertheless said she stopped being a member of the party immediately after the 2019 elections.

Onochie further told the panel that Mrs May Agbamuche, a serving INEC National Commissioner from Delta State, is actually representing Cross River on the board of the electoral umpire.

