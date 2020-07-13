I Slapped Akpabio for Sexually Harassing Me – Nunieh

Former Managing Director, Interim Management Committee (IMC), Niger Delta Developnent Commission (NDDC), Dr. Joy Nunieh, Monday claimed she slapped the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in his Abuja home for sexually harassing her.

Earlier, at the weekend, Akpabio had during an interview on Arise TV, accused Nunieh, who was removed about six months ago, of unnecessary paranoia, which he said affected her alleged relationships with her previous four husbands.

Akpabio also accused Nunieh of insurbodination, failing to respond to official memos as well as lacking the requisite qualifications for holding a high office like the headship of the NDDC, including not being able to present a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

But Nunieh, who said she served in Kwara State, alleged that Akpabio, always scheduled official meetings for private residences ‘ because he had a plan B’, noting that one time he smacked the minister in the face for sexually harassing her in his Apo, Abuja home.

The former NDDC boss wondered why the minister had so much interest in her private life, but said though her private life remains private, she had never been married to four husbands.

She added that she failed to respond to most of the memos, which was termed insurbodination, because they were frivolous and written by people under the minister who did not have such rights to carry out official communication with her office.

She also insisted that she was pressured by the minister to take an oath of allegiance, which she declined, thereby further souring her official relationship with the minister.

