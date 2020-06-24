I Was Intimidated by D’banj to Claim Rape Allegation Was a Publicity Stunt – Seyitan

Seyitan Babatayo, a Nigerian lady who accused singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj of rape, says the musician met with her in person and asked her to tell Nigerians that the allegation was a mere publicity stunt.

Seyitan said this in a statement on Wednesday while narrating her ordeal in the custody of the Police Intelligence Response Team led by DCP Abba Kyari.

Alleged Rape : Dbanj’s Accuser, Ms Seyitan Babalola releases Official Press Statement pic.twitter.com/gSI5gtVGlY — Bronks & Montgomery (@bronksandmonts) June 23, 2020

“I spent almost 48 hours at the police station without being charged for a single crime,” she said in her statement.

She continued to say she’s not doing this for financial gain.

“I was violated by D’banj, that unwarranted and violent experince has never left me. I demanded an apology then and still demand it now,” she said.

Babatayo then detailed a timeline of events in her statement as follows:

30 December 2018: D’banj gained access into my hotel room at past midnight while I was asleep. He violated and raped me.

3 June 2020: Following an online post by D’banj saying no to rape, I called him out on his hypocrisy, by giving a detailed account of how he raped me in 2018.

5 June 2020: I publicly shared a document from my lawyer regarding the situation.

6 June 2020: I visited a police station to make a formal report but was not attended to.

15 June 2020: D’banj through his legal representative published a document in response to my document demanding N100m in damages.

16 June 2020: Four armed policemen stormed my apartment and arrested me without a warrant. They seized my phones and other personal effects and detained me overnight.

16 June 2020: A friend reached out to a journalist who had been in contact with me earlier to raise the alarm that neither they nor my lawyers could reach me. My mum was also contacted to inform her of the ongoing situation.

17 June 2020: With various efforts, I was released from custody after being made to sign a gag order by the police and D’banj’s team, and could only post on social media what had been approved by D’banj’s team. I spent the night at a location of D’banj’s team’s choosing, which was not made known to the public.

18 June 2020: I was isolated from my family, coerced, pressured and intimidated in person by D’banj and his team to retract all statements and to announce that my testimony was a publicity stunt…

The victim continued to say she was traced and immediately removed from the location and taken to a safe place. She thanked everyone for their support.

The singer has since denied the accusations as “lies from the pit of hell”, demanding that his accuser tenders an apology.

He also said he’s innocent until proven guilty and urged people to “stop social media trial.”

WATCH | @iamdbanj makes Instagram video in the wake of rape allegation saga, says “innocent until proven guilty, stop social media trial”. pic.twitter.com/jJvZRnaFRU — SIGNAL (@thesignalng) June 22, 2020

Innocent until proven guilty…., STOP SOCIAL MEDIA TRIAL 🏛🏛🏛⚖️⚖️⚖️#SAY NO TO RAPE AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION https://t.co/YSI8Zb3Mg5 — D’banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) June 22, 2020

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.