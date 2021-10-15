I Will Expose Gov. Wike – Fani-Kayode Blows Hot

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, said he will expose Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a recent interview while reacting to the comments made by Wike some days ago.

Wike had questioned the former minister’s integrity after he defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Wike added that Fani-Kayode’s status was based on the contributions of his father.

However, Fani-Kayode, in his response today, asked Wike, “who the hell is your father?”

The former minister said, “Most of all those speaking about my father, most of them are not even fit to tie his shoelaces.

“This is a man that moved the motion for Nigeria’s Independence successfully, in 1958. This is a man of integrity, a man of strength, a man of courage, that build bridges in this country. And I am very proud of my father.

“For anybody to talk about my father, well, I don’t know who their fathers are, so I tend not to respond to such rubbish.

“Wike was talking about my father, who the hell was his father?.

Fani Kayode also described Wike as a tyrant like Adolf Hitler.

According to him, three governors and other important members left PDP because of Wike.

Fani-Kayode said: “He talks about integrity, which integrity does he have? I have been in the PDP since 2001 was he was still in the creeks. When did he come into the PDP?

“I was a minister 14 years ago. I was with a former PDP president for four years in the villa when the whole world was against us and I am very proud to serve that government. We have been in this game before 2001 and right before then, I was doing so many things. Where was this man? He was still in the creeks at that time.

“When he eventually came out. He was made a minister by President Goodluck Jonathan, he managed to crawl around and eventually got the nomination to be the governor of Rivers State. Since that time, what has he done for the PDP that was built over the years by people far older, far better than him?

“He came into the PDP and behave like a tyrant, like Hitler. Every key player that has left the PDP over the last couple of years left because of him; because of megalomania, because of his indecency, his lack of restraint, and harsh words on anyone who does not agree with him.

“Jonathan helped him, he betrayed Jonathan. Rotimi Amaechi helped him, he betrayed Amaechi. Every single person that has helped this man, he has betrayed,

“He is the reason why three governors, many senators, and the house of representatives members left the PDP. If Jonathan would have to leave PDP, it is for people like Wike.”

