I Will Never Restructure Nigeria – Buhari Tells Agitators

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will not restructure the country.

Buhari warned that those agitating for separation and canvassing for restructuring are naive and ignorant of war.

The President stated this on Saturday when he spoke as a Special Guest of Honour during the Launch of Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari, Zaria Peace Foundation which took place at Ahmadu Bello University Hotels, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Buhari said that the nation does not restructuring, adding that most people carrying the subject about do not even understand what they are talking about.

The President was represented at the event by the Executive Secretary, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu.

“And again, those who are discussing restructuring, my question is that what are you going restructure?” Buhari asked.

“If you ask many Nigerians what are they going to restructure, you will find out that they have nothing to talk about. Some of them have not even studied the 1999 constitution. The 1999 constitution is almost 70 to 80 percent 1979 constitution.

“The other issue is that those who are calling for restructuring and confrence on what they call ethnic nationality, If you go to Southern Kaduna, Taraba, who is to represent them? We have different combination of ethnicity in many states. Even Kano and Kaduna Igbo have properties. The same goes with Yorubas.

“There are Fulani in Port Harcourt. So those calling for whether separation or restructuring, some of them I will say they are very naive or even mischievously dangerous. Those agitating for restructuring are ignorant of war and its consequences. Because Nigeria is a dominant force in west Africa.

“There is no government in the world that will cede their authority to the people that are not elected.

“You are telling us to resolve a system and call for an obscure conference to come and discuss how we can move forward as a nation, that can never be done and no country will agree to that.

“So those who are doing that should go back and meet their representatives in the House of Assembly and ask for whatever amendment of constitution. Due process should be followed.”

