I Will Never Return to APC – Obaseki

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has vowed never to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He left the APC in 2020 after he was disqualified from seeking the party’s ticket for re-election.

He joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he was reelected for second term.

Obaseki, who spoke in Abuja on Monday against the backdrop of exodus of Governors elected on the platform of the PDP to the APC, insisted he would not join the train.

Three PDP Governors, including Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) have joined the APC in recent days.

But Obaseki described rumours making the rounds that he intended to return to the APC as laughable.

He stated he is committed to serving Edo under the “stable, people-oriented and democratic structure” of the PDP.

The Governor, who is the chairman of PDP’s e-registration exercise, declared his unwavering commitment and strong belief in the PDP as a party that holds the solution to issues of governance deficit facing the nation at the moment.

In a statement on Monday by spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Governor was quoted to have urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their determination of rallying on the platform of the PDP to “rescue the nation from the misrule of the APC”.

He was further quoted to have urged Nigerians to turn out enmasse and register with the PDP as the party’s nationwide online electronic registration of members takes off in two weeks’ time.

Obaseki, who was said to have addressed members of the PDP e-registration committee in Abuja, explained the pilot scheme of the exercise will begin in Edo and Anambra States.

“Nigerians must key into the e-registration exercise of the PDP as the party remains the solution to the myriads of problems confronting our nation today under the APC.

“From all indications, it is clear that the PDP remains the party that provides the appropriate platform, outlook and sense of direction to return our nation to her of pride of place in the comity of nations,” he was quoted to have said.

