I Will Visit Kagara Over Fresh Abductions , Says Sheik Ahmad Gumi

The foremost Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has promised to visit Kagara, the Niger community, where some persons were abducted on Wednesday morning.

Some students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, were abducted in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Speaking after paying a visit to the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, Gumi described the incident as unfortunate.

He said he was on his way to Kebbi State but decided to stop over in Minna, Niger State capital, to have audience with the Governor over the kidnap incident.

The cleric said this is his first time of visiting Niger, adding that his discussion with the Governor is to enable the government find a solution to insecurity.

“The Governor and I spoke on several ways to deal with insecurity in a holistic manner and find solutions to the insecurity problem in the state,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Gumi had met with bandits in their hideouts, appealing to them to embrace peace.

He later asked the Federal and State Governments to offer amnesty to bandits, saying dialogue is the solution to insecurity.

But some stakeholders, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, had rejected the recommendation.

_________

