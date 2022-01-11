Ben-Ayade-1

I Won’t Hand Over to Anyone Outside Cross River South, Says Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has said he will not hand over to any governorship candidate who is not from Cross River South Senatorial District.

He addressed APC stakeholders in Calabar yesterday to debunk the rumour that he has changed his earlier stand.

“I have not changed my mind. It is my unalloyed commitment to ensure that power returns to the Southern Senatorial District of the state come 2023. It is the moral thing to do.

“So, to be able to balance that, as governor, I still uphold my declaration that my successor will come from the south and indeed, he would come from the south,” he said.

