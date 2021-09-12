I Won’t Withdraw Cases Against Secondus, Wike Tells Mark Panel

Governor Nyesom Wike, has said he will not withdraw the lawsuits against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, because he does not trust the chairman to honour agreements.

Wike disclosed this in a meeting with the Senator David Mark-led committee set up by the PDP National Executive Committee to resolve the party’s crisis.

The bid by Secondus to seek re-election and the determination of the Rivers State governor to stop him is reported to be the genesis of the crisis.

The Mark-led panel had met with Secondus and Wike with a proposal that they both withdraw pending lawsuits to pave the way for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

While Secondus agreed to withdraw on the condition that the other party does the same, Wike insisted on going ahead with his.

The report submitted by the Mark-led committee quoted Wike as insisting that the “court cases instituted would not be withdrawn because of the lack of confidence in the other party to keep agreements”.

This was contained in the report submitted by the committee to the party’s NEC at its 93rd meeting in Abuja, on Thursday.

