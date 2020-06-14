Ibidun Ituah Ighodalo, Renowned Event Planner, Dies at 40
Ibidun Ighodalo, a former beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House Church, Lagos has died at the age of 40.
According to reports, the former Miss Lux and chief executive officer of Elizabeth R Events was found dead in her hotel room in Port Harcourt in the early hours of Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was in Port Harcourt to set up the COVID-19 isolation center in Rivers state.
The cause of death is not yet known.
