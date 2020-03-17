ICPC to Begin Tracking of Abandoned Executive Projects in Akwa Ibom

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is to begin the tracking of abandoned executive government projects in Akwa Ibom State.

ICPC state director, Mr. Shola Shodipo disclosed this onTuesday in Uyo on the sidelines of a town hall meeting on constituency projects with the theme, “My Constituency, My Project.”

The town hall meeting organized in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) was attended by civil society organizations, security agencies, traditional rulers and representatives of market unions among others.

Shodipo said the commission is focusing on executive projects following the launch of its Constituency Projects Tracking Group Initiative in 2019 in which it beamed it searchlight in 12 states.

He stated that the commission last year investigated more than 8 constituency projects and recovered items from politicians in the state and subsequently delivered same to beneficiaries.

In his keynote address, the ICPC boss urged Akwa Ibom citizens to be actively involved in the conceptualization, monitoring and implementation of projects.

He said the commission was determined to ensure that government projects were executed and completed according to specifications so that the people will enjoy optimal value.

“The policy of constituency and other government projects for communities is valid evidence that government means well for the people and it is through these projects that government touches the lives of citizens.

“This year, the commission will continue tracking projects as the second phase is about to commence. Importantly, the scope has now been widened to include those projects which are implemented by the Executive arm of government “, Shodipo said.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari urged communities to take ownership of constituency and government projects.

Represented by the state director of NOA, Enoh D. Uyoh, Abari said the agency will in collaboration with ICPC sensitise the people on how to take ownership and monitor projects in their communities.

