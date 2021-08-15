Idahosa Left Only N42,000 for Me When He Died — Wife

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, wife of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, says she found only N42,000 in her husband’s account at the time of his death.

Idahosa died on March 12, 1998. He was the founder of Church of God Mission International. He is credited with birthing Pentecostalism in Nigeria.

Speaking at a church’s programme recently, Margaret disclosed that “when the Archbishop passed, the Benson Idahosa University was just birthed. I met forty two thousand naira in his account, that was all that was left for me.”

She said it was Bishop David Oyedepo who paid all the professors and the teachers for about two years.

“In fact it was two years. For two years, at the end of the month, he will fly in with the money. Who can do that? If not, a convinced man with confidence in us and with the ministry.

“But he did it, nobody knows it. He does it quietly and goes. I want you to open your mouth and begin to pray for this man of God,” Margaret said.

She also narrated an incident in which Oyedepo brought his jet to lift her to Benin when she returned from the United States.

“When I came from America, he called me and said Mum, when you land Lagos, the jet will be waiting for you to take you to Benin. And true to the fact, I landed, the jet I didn’t buy, I didn’t spend any money, I didn’t know where it came from, was parked at Murtala Mohammed airport with red carpet,” she said.

