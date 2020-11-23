IG Promotes 82,799 Junior Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved the promotion of 82,779 junior police officers to their next ranks.

The force said the promotion of the officers comprising 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants and 8,431 Constables to Corporal was part of the efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the police for greater efficiency.

About 38 policemen were reportedly killed while many others were injured during the violence that rocked the country.

Those promoted on Monday also include 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the #EndSARS riots, 16 of whom got special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the protests were equally elevated.

This was contained in a statement by the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, titled ‘IGP promotes 82,779 junior officers.’

It read, “The IGP while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional calling.

“He enjoined them to continue to carry out their duties diligently and in conformity with best practices and respect for the rights of the citizen. He noted that the promotion albeit, posthumously, of the officers who were killed by some ENDSARS protesters is a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.”

The statement further said the IG also promised to work with all relevant agencies, organs of government and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the police for improved welfare and conditions of service “towards better service delivery to the people.”

