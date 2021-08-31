Igboho: Court Rejects Malami’s Application to Vacate Restraining Order

Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan Monday rejected an application by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for vacation of the order restraining him and security agencies from arresting or harassing Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) pending the determination of the suit.

The court had, on August 4, granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies from arresting, detaining, molesting or killing Sunday Adeyemo.

Counsel to the AGF, Enock Simeon, on Monday prayed the court to vacate the order because it was an interim injunction, which should not last longer than seven days.

But Justice Ladiran Akintola, who presided over the case, said vacating the order could render the eventual judgment in the suit nugatory should Igboho be killed before judgment is given.

He extended the order till the next date of hearing.

Counsel to the Department of State Security (DSS), Mr T. A. Nurudeen, later asked for adjournment to enable him to file affidavit to the counter affidavit filed by Igboho’s Lead Counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), on the preliminary objection raised by Malami that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit

The court then adjourned to September 7 for hearing.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.