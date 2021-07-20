Igboho: You Keep Arresting Secessionists While Romancing Bandits, Nigerians React

Self-styled Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho was reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country.

Igboho was arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s security operative.

Reacting, some Nigerians took to the social media Tuesday, to lambaste the Federal Government over the arrest of the Yoruba Nation agitator.

According to the netizens, the government abandoned the killer bandits ravaging the country who killed 13 policemen and shot down a Nigerian Air Force Alpha Jet on Tuesday, only to be running after Igboho, stating that the arrest of Igboho, just a few weeks after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra is a sign that the government was sowing a seed of discord and disunity among Nigerians.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources