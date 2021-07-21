Igboho’s Wife, Brother Prevented His Extradition to Nigeria – Lawyer

Mr Yomi Aliyu, SAN, a lawyer to the arrested Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Igboho has narrated how his wife and younger brother prevented him from being extradited to Nigeria.

This was disclosed by his Lawyer, Mr Yomi Aliyu, SAN during the Rave FM radio talk programme tagged Frank Talk in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said one of Igboho’s brothers travelling with him before he was arrested was the one bundled into the plane heading to Germany not Sunday.

Describing how the freedom fighter was arrested, he said Sunday was already in the plane with his wife and brother when someone pointed him out that he was wanted and was forced out of the plane along with his wife and brother by security operatives.

“As of today, (Wednesday) Sunday Igboho is still in police detention in the Benin Republic, specifically in Cotonou. While they were fighting with the brother was bundled back into the plane heading to Germany, he was the one in Germany now not Igboho.

“He was already in the plane in Cotonou on his way to Germany with his wife and his brother was there too. Somebody fingered him out that he is a wanted person”.

“He was brought down with the wife and brother and fracas ensued because he was to be flown to Nigeria by a standby helicopter. But the wife and the brother put up a fight and started shouting at the airport which attracted some other Yoruba indigenes and they came to their rescue.

He added that his line of communication with Igboho is indirect and deliberately decided not to travel to the country to avoid being embarrassed.

“My communication with him is indirect. We don’t want to create a situation where we now go to Cotonou and I will be embarrassed for many other things.

We know who is heading the police, who is the High Commissioner on Cotonou. I can’t go to that area now, but I speak with him indirectly anytime I want to speak with him.

“I have been speaking with him through somebody that should know.

“I don’t belong to any group neither Afenifere nor Odua Nation. I am directly appointed by Sunday not for any group, not for Odua group, not for Afenifere or anybody. In fact, my own philosophy is different from their own philosophy. But professionally, I am for Sunday and the Rule of Law nothing political”, Aliyu said.

