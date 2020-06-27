Ignore Yahaya Bello, No PDP Governor Planning to Defect to APC – Tambuwal

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has described the claim by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, that ten PDP governors are on their way to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as false, adding that no PDP governor is planning to defect to the APC.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had, while appearing on a TV programme Friday night, claimed that about 10 PDP governors were set to join the ruling APC.

But in a statement signed by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, C. I. D Maduabum, Governor Tambuwal said Bello’s statement “does not merit any response but for the fact that it may demoralise PDP members and Nigerians who are not aware of the facts”.

The Sokoto state governor further stated that “It is obvious that this is a diversionary tactic to shore up the sagging morale of APC members who are ruing the loss of yet another state Governor, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to the PDP, as a result of the chaos and anarchy currently existing in the APC, following the mismanagement of their affairs as acknowledged even by Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari”.

According to Tambuwal, “The PDP Governors are very focused on delivering good governance and the benefits of democracy to their respective states and working tirelessly to strengthen and reposition the party.

“There is no attraction whatsoever for any PDP member not to talk of a PDP Governor to join the APC, a party bedeviled by crises, without even an elected leadership as envisaged by Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution that specifically requires the Executive Committee of every political party in Nigeria to be democratically elected”.

The chairman of the PDP Governors Forum advised Governor Bello, to concentrate on providing good governance to the people of Kogi State than engaging in lies.

