IGP Orders All Disbanded SARS Officials To Report For Psychological Examination

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered all personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to report to the force headquarters in Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

While the time-frame for the medical evaluation has not been disclosed, the IGP was quoted to have said that the officers are expected to undergo the process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The medical examination will be carried out by a newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a unit which the Force says will, henceforth, engage in psychological management, reorientation and training of the officers of the force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

IGP Sets Up New Unit, SWAT To Replace SARS

“The unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from among psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors, and imams, public relations practitioners, civil society and other human rights groups with relevant qualification and expertise,” the statement read in part.

The latest development comes 48 hours after the IGP dissolved SARS following nationwide protests.

In addition to the reforms being carried out since the disbandment on Sunday, the Force Spokesman said the IGP has also set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), to replace the SARS.

Prospective members of this new team are also expected to undergo a psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

