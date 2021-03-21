IGP Orders Probe Into Assassination Attempt on Ortom by Gunmen

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, on Saturday.

The IG condemned the incident, and equally directed the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the state, particularly around the governor.

Ortom was at his farm with six security operatives when the unidentified gunmen numbering about 15 reportedly fired at them.

The governor said his men returned the gunfire and spirited him to safety in his vehicle parked a few kilometres away.

Ortom accused the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of masterminding the attempted assassination.

The MACBAN had opposed the anti-open grazing law passed by the state government.

But the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, in a statement on Sunday, said the IG has also directed the CP to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

It was titled, ‘Attack on Governor Ortom of Benue State: IG orders full-scale investigations.’

The statement read, “The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

“Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigation into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja, to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command.”

While calling for calm, Adamu assured the people of Benue State and the country at large that the Force would continue to do its best in stabilizing the security situation in the country.

He further reiterated that the Force would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to advance the fight against violent crimes and other criminal activities across the country.

