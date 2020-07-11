IGP Withdraws Magu’s Police Security, Replaces Officers Attached to EFCC
Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the withdrawal of policemen attached to Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a signal to the assistant inspector general (AIG), police mobile force (PMF), PMF squadrons one to 79, force secretary, Adamu directed the redeployment of the mobile policemen at the EFCC.
While ordering those withdrawn to report at the force headquarters in Abuja on Monday morning, the IGP said only the staff of EFCC should be allowed access into the commission’s premises.
The development comes hours after Magu, who is being probed by a presidential panel, asked the IGP for bail.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours