Ihedioha’s Sack: ANN Faults Supreme Court Judgment, Demands Credible Elections

As reactions continue on the decision of the Supreme Court that sacked Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of Imo State and replaced him with Senator Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) in South East Zone has blamed flawed electoral process in 2019 as the root-cause of the shocking judgment.

In a statement by the National Vice Chairman South East, Dr Laz Eze, the party which also contested the Imo State Governorship Election in 2019 stated that only credible elections will ensure that the wishes of the electorates prevail.

“We campaigned across states in the South East and we believe that the decision of Supreme Court does not reflect the wishes of the majority of voters in Imo State. The conduct of the 2019 general election was below acceptable standards as the wealthier political parties and candidates competed in electoral malfeasance with some INEC officials and security agents as collaborators. It was obvious to Nigerians that the improvement in the electoral process observed during the 2011 and 2015 elections were eroded in the 2019 elections. Continuation of flawed elections in the country shall lead to more violence and catastrophic judicial pronouncements”, he said.

Dr. Eze called on all political stakeholders in the South East including town unions, Igbo-interest groups and civil society organisations to mobilise citizens’ action in favour of credible elections in the zone beginning from the Anambra Governorship elections in 2021. He also charged South East Governors to prioritise regional integration for improved security and sustainable socioeconomic development.

