Ihejirika, Former Chief Of Army Staff, Joins APC

Former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He joined the APC at his Isuikwuato country home in Abia-North Senatorial District, Abia State, on Tuesday and subsequently registered at Ezere ward 2 in Isuikwuato.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents the Senatorial district, witnessed Ihejiriaka’s entry into the party. The retired General he joined the APC to contribute to the “progress of the party” at the state and national level.

The former COAS said further that having served in the Army for almost 38 years he has gathered sufficient experience to contribute to the democracy of the nation and the fortunes of the party.

“I am delighted by the presence of the leader of the party in our state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to honour this event.

“Having served almost 38 years in the military, I am convinced that it will be a waste of experience for me to remain outside government activities.

“This is because I have a lot to offer and assure you all that I will operate an open-door policy, I will also learn fast.

“My first goal is to unite the party, unity is very important because if we are united we can achieve all our goals for the state and the nation at large.”

