Ikoyi: Lagos State Denies Ordering Demolition of Standing Buildings, Death Toll Now 45

Lagos State Government says no directive has been given for demolition of the two high-rise structures standing at the site of the 21-storey collapsed building in Ikoyi.

Gbenga Omotoso, Information Commissioner made the clarification in a statement Wednesday night.

Omotoso said the panel probing the collapse is sitting and an integrity test is yet to be conducted on the buildings.

The commissioner said it is wrong to assert or speculate that the two completed will be demolished.

He noted that operation at the site continues while vehicluar movement has eased following the reopening of the road.

Meanwhile, two more bodies were recovered on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 45. The identification of bodies and others is ongoing at IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

Thirty-two families have submitted samples for DNA to identify corpses and in cases where identification is clear, the victim will be released.

“A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has begun work. It comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice”, the statement added.

