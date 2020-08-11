I’ll Send Obasanjo Back to Prison If I Become President, Says Fayose

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has vowed to send the former president Olusegun Obasanjo back to prison for all his alleged grievous infractions committed against Nigeria if he becomes president.

Fayose said he will ensure Obasanjo accounts for all the alleged financial impropriety and other manifestations of corrupt practices perpetrated during his eight-year tenure as Nigeria’s president and face the full wrath of law.

The former governor spoke on Tuesday while featuring on “Plus Politics”, a programme on PlusTV Africa, monitored by our correspondent in Ado Ekiti.

The former governor and Obasanjo had been launching vitriolic and scathing remarks against one another over the latter’s comments on Senator Buruji Kashamu’s death.

Obasanjo, in a letter of condolence address to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, alleged that Kashamu used instruments of law and politics to evade justice but couldn’t avoid death.

But, Fayose, in his condolence message described the ex-president’s statement as regrettable, saying “Nigerians are watching for your end too”.

Countering Fayose’s outburst, Obasanjo stated that people can mourn him the way they like after his death, urging Nigerians upbraiding him over his remark to learn from Kashamu’s lives and live well.

However, Fayose, in his reaction, said the former president should be prosecuted for the derisive insults towards the late Kashamu.

“Let me tell to you, Obasanjo has made hate speech and should be brought to book by this government. I pray one day I will become president of this country by God’s grace. Obasanjo will go back to prison. I’m telling you the truth because there are so many things Obasanjo must be questioned about.

“Obasanjo is not a saint when he came out of prison his farm at Ota was in shambles. But, today, it is back to life. Where did the money for resuscitating the once ailing farm come from? It was from the government.

“For the library, all governors at that time contributed 10 million naira each to support Obasanjo by force. The third term is still fresh in our memory. So, baba should stop telling us he is a saint. Shagari was not good enough. He imposed him on Nigerians. He brought Yar’Adua and Jonathan. Nobody is good to Obasanjo except himself.

“Whatever you say about Kashamu. He has paid his own dues, spent his time. No court convicted him and he left and departed the world. Everybody will have an end. Let wait and see how Obasanjo will end,” he added.

