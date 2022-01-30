I’ll Support Saraki If South Fails to Produce Candidate – Clark

Leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark has welcomed the presidential aspiration of Dr. Bukola Saraki, describing him as “the Best for Nigeria.”

Clark made the remarks in Abuja yesterday when the Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council under the leadership of its National Chairman, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher informed him about Saraki’s plan to contest the 2023 presidential election, Thisday reports.

During the visit, the group spoke on the need for national cohesion through the emergence of a presidential candidate who, over time, has shown character and competence to deliver on national issues.

In his remarks, Clark emphasised the need to present a credible candidate who understands the dynamics in every part of Nigeria, citing the fact that Saraki possessed all the qualities.

Clark also noted the sterling performance of Saraki in the eighth Senate, while emphasising that if the southern part of the country failed to produce a consensus candidate, he would support Saraki’s presidential ambition.

He said: “We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option but to support Dr. Bukola Saraki.”

The delegation included Senator Solomon Ewuga, Senator Bello Adokwe, Hon. Idem Unyime, Hon Moses Aliyu, and other prominent PDP chieftains.

