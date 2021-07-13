I’m in Charge of Borno, Not ISWAP – Zulum

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has dismissed claims that the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) is now in charge of the state.

ISWAP was alleged to have appointed one Abba Kaka as governor, following a newly-restructured leadership by an interim council.

But speaking with state house correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, Zulum dismissed the claim, describing it as unfounded.

“We are yet to validate the authenticity of this report that ISWAP has appointed a governor in Borno state,” he said.

“So, as the governor of the state, I think it’s not right for me to speak on something that I don’t have full knowledge of. This report is not authenticated.

More to follow.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.