I’m Not A Negotiator For Bandits, Says Gumi

Respected Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he is not a negotiator for bandits.

Gumi said this when he received Shehu Sani, the Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly.

Sani visited had visited Gumi over the abduction of 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, and that of eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

He, however, said arrangements were ongoing to secure the release of the students who have spent three weeks in captivity.

“As for the College students, we have done all we can do. In fact I had a meeting with parents of the kidnapped students sequel to their meeting with Government.

“I showed them what the problem is and they went to visit government and returned. I am not a negotiator for bandits, we always ensured that government officials were present in our previous discussions with bandits in the forests, before the Federal Government’s shoot at sight order.

“But, as for the college students, we are making arrangements for them through a contact to see how this problem can be solved.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security operatives to gun down those carrying arms illegally in the forest.

The abductors of the Kaduna students had made a demand of N500 million but the Kaduna government has vowed not to negotiate with kidnappers.

