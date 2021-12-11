Imam, 10 Others Kidnapped in Fresh Sokoto Attack

Fulani Terrorist have kidnapped 11 persons, including a Chief Imam, Aminu Garba, who was preparing to lead Juma’at congregational prayer at Gatawa village in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state, DailyTrust reports.

The Imam was kidnapped along with three others on Friday.

The assailants also blocked Sabon Birni-Gatawa road on Saturday, shot three persons and kidnapped seven others.

The member, representing Sabon Birni South constituency in the state assembly, Sa’idu Ibrahim, who confirmed the attack, said the injured persons were currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Wamakko.

He said another woman who was shot at Dama village got her leg amputated because it could not be fixed.

When contacted the spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command , ASP Sanusi Abubakar, said he would contact the officer in charge of the area and get back to our reporter but he had not done so as of the time of filing this report.

