Immigration Boss, Babandede Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The CG revealed this via a WhatsApp message to Punch Newspaper Sunday Morning, explaining that he is already on self-isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom on March 22.

He stated, “Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.”

Babandede however, appealed to immigration officers to continue working with his deputy to move the service forward.

He added, “It is a very difficult time but we can’t change what God destined for us.

“I urge officers to continue working with my able Deputy to further move our Service to another level. As advised by NCDC, I am totally isolated.”

This is coming barely 12 hours after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, announced his has tested positive for COVID-19.

