Immigration Boss, Officers To Undergo Drug Test

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, and all officers of the service would undergo a drug test.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to newsmen on Saturday.

According to him, Babandede made the announcement at the third Conversion/Upgrading Course at the Premier Immigration Training School in Kano State, north-west Nigeria.

The immigration boss explained that the exercise, which would commence with him as the first to be tested, was aimed at ensuring that personnel discharge their duties professionally.

He stressed the need for personnel of the service to be cautious as they carry arms in line of duty, giving assurance that those who test positive at first would not be dismissed.

“As armed services, we cannot afford to be careless with the weapon. Hence all officers of the Service will undergo drug test, beginning with me,” Babandede was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added, “We shall not dismiss anyone at first discovery, but try to rehabilitate. If the fellow continued unrepentant, administrative procedures will be followed and appropriate sanctions applied.”

The Immigration boss reiterated the need for the officers to put what they learned into action, noting that the Service has invested so much into training and capacity development.

He also encouraged the participants to maximise the knowledge of ICT gained to uplift the standard expected of the service among other sister agencies, without competing but complementing each other wherever and whenever the need arises.

Babandede described the ‘Visa on Arrival’ policy as a huge opportunity for Africans coming for legitimate businesses to thrive in countries other than their nations.

According to him, it is also a means of integration and cementing African brotherhood relationships, thereby breaking down the barriers to free movement among fellow Africans.

The comptroller general assured Nigerians that the policy would be handled professionally while adopting best known global practices to liberalise the ‘Visa on Arrival’ regime without compromising national security.

He recalled the presidential amnesty granted by Dictator Muhammadu Buhari for non-Nigerians to register with the Federal Government, stressing that the six-month window would expire in January 2020.

Babandede, however, said registration would continue to enable every migrant get registered and remain in the country.

He warned that any defaulter who refuses to take advantage of the opportunity would be removed from the country.

