Imo Election: PDP Accuses Supreme Court Of Endorsing Electoral Fraud

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the verdict of the Supreme Court on the review of its judgment on the Imo state governorship election.

It faulted the judgement of the apex court in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The court had dismissed the application filed by the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, seeking a review of its judgement which removed him from office after about 10 months.

Ihedioha faulted the declaration of Hope Uzodinma as the Imo State governor and asked the court to return him back into office.

But the application was dismissed in a majority judgement of a seven-man panel of judges led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Six of the judges on the panel agreed with the apex court’s verdict while Justice Chima Nweze gave a dissenting judgment, stressing that the decision ought to be reviewed.

In its reaction, the PDP described the judgement as “a disconcerting endorsement of electoral fraud,” saying it has placed a huge burden on the court and the justices.

It, however, noted that Justice Nweze’s judgment presented a glimpse of hope for the nation’s judiciary.

The statement said, “Our party abides completely by every word of the judgment of Justice Nweze as treated facts, which are truly sacred.

“Justice Nweze’s pronouncement, which went straight into the substance of our application represents a universal view about the travesty of justice that occurred in the Imo state governorship election judgment.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the Supreme Court had the wholesome opportunity to redeem itself and correct its errors but chose to hide behind technicality to justify and endorse an electoral fraud.”

According to the opposition party, Nigerians expected the Supreme Court correct the errors purportedly made earlier and handed over victory to the supposed rightful winner.

It alleged that the court failed to summon the courage to affirm its infallibility but upheld and legalise the writing of election results by individual contestants against the will of the people as expressed at the poll.

The PDP called on all election stakeholders to rally to create remedies for what it described as a pathetic situation before the nation’s entire electoral process became vanquished.

“This judgment will continue to haunt the Supreme Court. It has created a burden of precedence and fallibility on the court.

“More distressing is the fact that the judgment has heavily detracted from the confidence Nigerians and the international community reposed on the Supreme Court and our entire jurisprudence,” the statement added.

