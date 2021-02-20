Imo Govt Defends Joint Military Operation In Orlu

The Imo State Government has defended the ongoing joint military and police operation in Orlu Local Government Area of the state, aimed at clearing camps allegedly built by members of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Owerri, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa, said the state government invited the military to help intervene and end the criminal activities being perpetrated by suspected members of the eastern security network.

He said intelligence reports revealed that IPOB planned to attack Orlu people and the government under the pretext of looking for Fulani herdsmen.

“The attacks on police stations and killing of policemen during #EndSARS were carried out by IPOB and not protesting youths for the sole purpose of hijacking and stealing weapons,” he said.

“They are now using those arms to destroy Orlu. They killed 10 policemen, a prominent Orlu soon, Ignatius Obiezu, and one Emmanuel Okeke and collected their Hilux vehicles.

“The IPOB also shot and killed four Moslems doing their business in Orlu. IPOB said they were looking for herdsmen, but these victims they killed before the crisis.

“Were they herdsmen? We heard Nnamdi Kanu celebrating the activities of his men in Orlu that they are doing well by killing innocent citizens. There are no Fulani herdsmen in Orlu.”

The group is being accused of being behind the recent violence that resulted in the death of some residents and security operatives in the state.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.