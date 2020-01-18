Imo New Gov Sacks Chairmen of Boards, Parastatals
The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has sacked all chairmen of boards and parastatals in the state, including their members.
The governor ordered the affected people, who were appointed by the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to handover government belongings in their possessions to the most senior civil servants in their respective agencies.
“Senator Uzodimma has approved the immediate dissolution of boards of all government parastatals and agencies in the State.
“By the same token, the governor has requested that the outgoing appointees relinquish all government property in their care to the most senior civil servants in the various affected MDAs on or before the close of work on Friday,” a source said.
The just-appointed Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, confirmed the removal of Ihedioha’s appointees on Saturday .
