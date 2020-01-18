Imo: Supreme Court Judgement Still Shocking, Says Ihedioha

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Saturday, reiterated its call on the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment which nullified the election of the PDP Imo State governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha.

The Supreme Court had sacked Ihedioha and held that the Imo State candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Hope Uzodinma, is the duly elected Governor of the state.

But the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, during a solidarity visit by the PDP National Working Committee to Ihedioha in Abuja, urged the Supreme Court to reverse its judgement, adding that the figures of the result as pronounced by the apex court did not add up.

This is as Ihedioha said the Supreme Court shocked him.

Secondus said, “We know that the Supreme Court is the end. What we seek in the case of Imo State is for the Supreme Court to reverse (the judgement). We are saying that figures are not adding up, can they look at it again? We are a nation governed by laws.

“In the case of Imo State, we have more questions than answers because we cannot see the figures adding up. There are many questions agitating our minds and the minds of Nigerians. I want to appeal to our brothers on the other side to stop trivialising issues.”

Ihedioha said the apex court’s judgement was not about Imo State but the nation’s electoral process.

He said he was still shocked at the judgement of the Supreme Court, adding that the development will define the electoral process of Nigeria.

He said, “We are as shocked as yourselves. That event will define our electoral system. It is at the foundation of our electoral processes. It is not about Imo State but about our electoral processes. We are calm, calmness out of shock.”

_____

