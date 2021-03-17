Index Case Of Strange Disease Drank Water Near A Cemetery – Kano Govt

The Kano state government has revealed that the index case of the strange disease that has claimed four lives drank borehole water near Dandolo cemetery.

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who made this known during a press briefing on Tuesday, said investigation revealed that other individuals that came up with similar symptoms consumed prepared juice from instant flavoured drink powder.

This is even as the commissioner confirmed that in the last 10 days of the outbreak, four persons have died while a total of 284 have been affected in 10 of the 44 local government areas of the state.

The LGAs with such cases are Gwale, Kano Municipal, Dala, Fagge, Ungogo, Kumotso, Tarauni, Bunkure, Rano, Dawakin-Kudu, Dawakin-Tofa, Gwarzo and Dambatta.

According to the commissioner, the illness is with “a barrage of symptoms including fever, yellowish discolouration of the eyes, haematuria, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, body-aches, generalized body weakness, dizziness and in some cases requiring blood transfusion.”

Tsanyawa said that the samples of water, blood and the different instant drink powder have been taken for different tests in order to pin down a diagnosis ranging from foodborne illness, food poisoning-Lassa fever, yellow fever, Dengue fever, chemical poisoning, toxic hepatitis among others.

So far, the results, according to him, have proven that negative for Lassa and yellow fever as well as non-reactive for hepatitis but the results for heavy metals and leptospirosis was still being awaited along with findings of the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) on samples of the instant drink and powders.

He added that the Ministry, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, has since commenced on the spot checks and supervisions of expired assorted foods and drinks across major markets and distribution points in the state.

This, it was gathered has yielded some results with the arrest of three persons and the confiscation of goods worth N59 million.

He called on the general public to avoid taking such instant powder drinks, especially at this period that Ramadan is approaching.

“As we are near the fasting (Ramadan) period, that one can fulfil his daily recommended intake of fruits by drinking 100 percent juice by following safety guidelines to help prevent foodborne illness alongside personal and environmental hygiene.”

Meanwhile, the state government has banned the sale of any type of instant flavoured drink in the state.

The Managing Director of Kano State Consumer Protection Council, Dr. Baffa Babba Danagundi, said the prohibited drinks include instant flavour drink powder such as Foster Clark Critic Acid and Jolly Juice, among others.

He said the government has mandated the council to go after anyone buying or selling any flavour drink in the state.

He called on the general populace of Kano not to relent in reporting to the council any person that continues with this business.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.