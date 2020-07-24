India Gives Seven Tonnes of Hydroxychloroquine to Nigeria – PTF

India has donated seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine to Nigeria as part of efforts to help the West African combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha who also doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said this on Thursday during a briefing by members of the task force.

According to him, the Nigerian government is grateful for the help from the India Government as well as other nations and organisations in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“The PTF wishes to thank friendly nations and corporate organisations for their continuing support through the donation of medicines and equipment,” the SGF said.

“In this regard, we thank India for the donation of 7-tons of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of patients,” assuring that “the resources will be judiciously utilized.”

