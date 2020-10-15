INEC Fixes Date for 2023 Presidential Election

Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said Nigeria is 855 days away from the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu, made this known on Thursday while delivering his goodwill message at the inauguration of the special adhoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution.

Yakubu told members of the House of Representatives there were about 855 days left before the next general election.

Also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged the committee to pick things they can get over with and avoid the ones that will stall the process and destabilize the system.

He said the 2023 presidential election is scheduled to hold on February 18, 2023.

____

