INEC, NCC Should Work Together to Conduct Credible Elections – Gbajabiamila

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) should work together to conduct credible elections in the country.

This is according to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who briefed reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.

“INEC is empowered by our laws and the constitution to conduct elections and NCC has the mandate in terms of technology and capacity and all of that. So they need to work together for us to have credible elections,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also spoke on the decision of the House to pass the Electoral Amendment Bill, moments after opposition lawmakers walked out of the heated session at the National Assembly chambers in Abuja on Friday.

The house passed the majority of the 158 clauses of the bill intact including Clause 52 (2), which had led to controversy and debate.

Clause 52 (2) reads, “Voting at election and transmission of results in this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission.”

The Speaker explained that the capacity of the constituents influenced the voting, noting that the citizens should not blame lawmakers who were in support and others against the electronic voting.

He added, “Those who voted against electronic transmission believe that their constituents would be disenfranchised and you cannot blame me for that.

“Because I am not disenfranchised does not mean I should look dispassionately at what the other person is saying and those who voted for it believe that their constituents would not be disenfranchised.”

While calling on Nigerians to await the recommendation of both INEC and the NCC on the issue, Gbajabiamila maintained that the House voted to allow the electoral body to have the discretion to determine how they want to do it.

