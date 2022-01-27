Infidelity: Sammie Okposo Deletes Apology Post

Gospel artist Sammie Okposo has taken down his apology to wife, family, friends, and congregation less than after 24 hours after posting it on social media.

The apology post contained an appeal for forgiveness from his wife, family, friends and fans over his amorous affair with an American lady simply identified as African Doll.

It was observed that in the early hours of Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the apology post has disappeared from his verified Instagram page, @Sammieokposo.

This is coming after Dunamis International Gospel Centre deleted his name from the list of gospel artists slated to minister at a concert on Friday, January 28, 2022.

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, African Doll with whom Okposo had an affair, opened up on their relationship.

The Houston-based American alleged that she got pregnant for the singer and didn’t know he was married until the affair had blossomed.

In her exclusive interview with YouTuber, Obodo Oyinbo TV, African Doll accused Okposo of putting her in a family way and leaving her to her fate.

African Doll also alleged that when she informed Okposo about the pregnancy, he told her to do the needful and get rid of it.

However, since his apology post went viral, the singer has gone silent, failing to react to the pregnancy allegations by African Doll.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.