Insecurity: Bakassi Boys Return in South East

Years after their disbandment, the Bakassi Boys, a vigilante group in the South East, have returned to some parts of Awka, Anambra State capital.

They were seen in two vans, singing and warning criminals. However, it could not be confirmed who invited the dreaded vigilante group.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was not aware of the development.

He said, “I received this as information from you. I don’t have any such details before me. “Meanwhile, I will make enquires please.”

Asked whether the police would be ready with such arrangement, the PPRO said, “We are ready to work with any stakeholder in security.”

But a source said, “The boys came mainly for alleged cult groups which have taken over Awka town in recent time without any response from the Police. I think they were invited by traders.”

A Senior Police Officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some security men arrived at the state, but failed to confirm if they were sent by the government.

The source said, “That is the only thing I can tell you, for now. Let’s see how things work out in the days and weeks to come.”

The Bakassi Boys are usually armed with machetes and guns and an array of black magic artefacts worn around their body.

They have been accused of extrajudicial killings.

Their targets are suspected petty thieves, armed robbers, ritual killers, murderers, corrupt persons, and generally, anyone considered evil.

