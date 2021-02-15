Insecurity: Buhari Not A Showman, Says Garba Shehu

The Presidency says the President, Muhammadu Buhari , is not a “showman” but he rather believes actions speak louder than voice.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, spoke on Monday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

He was reacting to Buhari’s ‘body language’ and demands that the president address Nigerians and condemn herdsmen attacks on farmers and residents in parts of the country.

He said, “When Femi Adesina or myself speaks for the president, people should accept that it is the president that is speaking. For this president, it is the actions that should speak for him; he (Buhari) is not a showman, he doesn’t have to be there.”

“People should not personalise the issue. This country has problems, it requires the involvement of everyone, all hands must be on the deck to solve these problems –community leaders have a role, senators have a role, everyone has a role,” he added.

The President’s aide also said security agencies are on top of the situation, noting that they do not lack the political will to quench the crisis.

He said, “We need to be appreciative of the enormous risks that our security people are facing, they are making it possible for you and I to sleep well because they are exposing themselves on the frontline.

“So, for everybody to say there is no political will, is anybody complaining? Is the IG of police saying he is unable to do his job because he doesn’t have political support? This president allows you to do your job.”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.